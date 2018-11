Marin Cilic of Croatia celebrates with the trophy after winning the Davis Cup Final against France at the Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, near Lille, France, Nov. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Croatian team captain Zeljko Krajan (C) and players hold up the trophy after Croatia wins the Davis Cup Final against France at the Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, near Lille, France, Nov. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT