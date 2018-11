Croatia's soccer players and head Coach Zlatko Dalic (C) during the training of Croatia team in Zagreb, Croatia, Nov. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Antonio Bat

Croatian national soccer team captain Luka Modric (L) and head coach Zlatko Dalic (R) talk to the media during the team's press conference in Zagreb, Croatia, Nov. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/Antonio Bat

Croatia national soccer team coach Zlatko Dalic on Wednesday dismissed the theory that because his team was soundly defeated in their earlier match with Spain (6-0 on Sept. 11), his players are out for revenge in the teams' upcoming contest.

Croatia, the 2018 FIFA World Cup runner-up, is set to host La Roja on Thursday in a Nations League group stage match, a group in which Croatia is at the bottom with one point, five points behind leader Spain.