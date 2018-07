Croatia's headcoach Dalic Zlatko and Luka Modric speak to reporters during a press conference at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow, Russia, 14 July 2018. EPA/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic said on Saturday that he would be proud of his team regardless of the outcome of their 2018 FIFA World Cup final clash against France.

Dalic spoke at a press conference on the eve of Sunday's first-ever World Cup final for Croatia.