Senegal's Youssouf Sabaly (L) tries to elude Croatia's Andrej Kramaric during an international friendly in Osijek, Croatia, on Friday, June 8. EFE-EPA/ANTONIO BAT

Senegal's Ismaila Marr (L) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Croatia during an international friendly in Osijek, Croatia, on Friday, June 8. EFE-EPA/ANTONIO BAT

Senegal's Youssouf Sabaly (L) plays the ball with Croatia's Andrej Kramaric over his shoulder during an international friendly in Osijek, Croatia, on Friday, June 8. EFE-EPA/ANTONIO BAT

Croatia overcame a deficit here Friday to prevail 2-1 over Senegal in a friendly between two teams bound for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Senegal, unbeaten in friendlies since qualifying for the World Cup, had more of the ball during the first half and Croatia goalkeeper Danijel Subasic had to be sharp to deny Diafra Sakho on two occasions.