Marko Mamic (L) of Croatia in action against Ondrej Zdrahala (C) and Roman Becvar of Czech Republic, during the EHF European Men's Handball Championship 2018 match for fifth place between Croatia and Czech Republic in Zagreb, Croatia, Jan. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Marko Mamic (R) of Croatia in action against Stepan Zeman (L) of Czech Republic during the EHF European Men's Handball Championship 2018 for the fifth and sixth place, between Croatia and Czech Republic in Zagreb, Croatia, Jan. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/FEHIM DEMIR

Igor Karadzic (L) of Croatia in action against Czech Republic's goalkeeper Martin Galia (R) during the EHF European Men's Handball Championship 2018 match for fifth place between Croatia and Czech Republic in Zagreb, Croatia, Jan. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Croatia defeated the Czech Republic 28-27 here Friday to clinch the fifth spot at the EHF European Men's Handball Championship 2018.

The hosts prevailed despite the absence of important players such as Luka Cindric.