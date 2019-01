Sweden's Hampus Wanne (Top) in action against Hungary's Peter Hornyak (L) and Bence Banhidi (R) during the IHF Men's Handball World Championship match between Sweden and Hungary in Copenhagen, Denmark, 17 January 2019. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

Hungary's Dominik Mathe (L) in action against Sweden's Kim Ekdahl du Rietz (R) during the IHF Men's Handball World Championship match between Sweden and Hungary in Copenhagen, Denmark, 17 January 2019. EPA-EFE/SRDJAN SUKI

Igor Karacic (R) of Croatia during the match between Spain and Croatia at the IHF Men's Handball World Championship in Munich, Germany, 17 January 2019. EPA-EFE/LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS

Simon Hald Jensen of Denmark in action during the men's IHF Handball World Championship Group C match between Denmark and Norway in Herning, Denmark, 17 January 2019. EPA-EFE/HENNING BAGGER DENMARK OUT

Fans of Croatia celebrate prior to the match between Spain and Croatia at the IHF Men's Handball World Championship in Munich, Germany, 17 January 2019. EPA-EFE/LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS

Munich, Germany, Jan 17 (efe-epa) - The teams of Croatia, Denmark and Sweden on Thursday took the lead in the race to the semifinals of the World Men's Handball Championship, held in Germany and Denmark, after reaching the second round of the tournament with a total of four points, the maximum possible.

A figure that makes the Croatian team start the main round one point ahead of France and Germany, which both have three, and two more than Spain, which they defeated Thursday 19-23.