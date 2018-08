Goalkeeper Danijel Subasic of Croatia reacts during the FIFA World Cup 2018 semifinal soccer match between Croatia and England in Moscow, Russia, on July 11, 2018. EFE-EPA/FILE/FELIPE TRUEBA

Croatia goalkeeper Danijel Subasic announced on Wednesday his retirement from his national team.

The 33-year-old keeper, who participated in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and finished the tournament with the World Cup's second-place team, confirmed his retirement in a message released by the Croatian Soccer Federation.