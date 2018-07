Croatia goalkeeper Danijel Subasic (R) saves a penalty by Nicolai Jorgensen of Denmark during the FIFA World Cup 2018 round of 16 match in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, on Sunday, July 1. EFE/EPA/TOLGA BOZOGLU

Goalkeeper Danijel Subasic of Croatia saves a penalty by Denmark's Lasse Schone during a FIFA World Cup 2018 round of 16 match in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, on Sunday, July 1. EFE/EPA/VASSIL DONEV

Croatia goalkeeper Danijel Subasic entered the World Cup record book here Sunday, becoming only the second man in the history of the tournament to save three penalties in a shootout.

Subasic stopped Denmark's Christian Eriksen, Lasse Schone, and Nicolai Jorgensen in the round of penalty kicks after the teams ended 120 minutes deadlocked at 1-1.