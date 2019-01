Borna Coric of Croatia celebrates winning his round two men's singles match against Marton Fucsovics of Hungary at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Jan.17, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Marton Fucsovics of Hungary in action during his round two men's singles match against Borna Coric of Croatia at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Jan.17, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Borna Coric of Croatia in action during his round two men's singles match against Marton Fucsovics of Hungary at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Jan.17, 2019. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Croatian Borna Coric on Thursday sealed his spot in the third round of the Australian Open after defeating Hungary's Marton Fucsovics in straight sets 6-4, 6-3, 6-4.

The No.11 seed advances to the third round of the tournament for the first time after he beat Fucsovics, 26, with a serve and volley in a match that lasted for two hours and 16 minutes.