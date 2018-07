Kylian Mbappe of France celebrates after scoring the 4-2 during the 2018 FIFA World Cup final between France and Croatia in Moscow, Russia, July 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Kylian Mbappe of France (R) with the best young player award and Luka Modric of Croatia with the best player award after the 2018 FIFA World Cup final between France and Croatia in Moscow, Russia, July 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA

Crotian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic hugs Croatian player Luka Modric who was awarded Player of the Tournament after the 2018 FIFA World Cup final between France and Croatia in Moscow, Russia, July 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Croatia midfielder Luka Modric on Sunday won the Golden Ball award for the best player of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, despite his side losing to France 4-2 in the final.

The Real Madrid midfielder beat Belgium's Eden Hazard and France's Anotine Griezmann to win the award.