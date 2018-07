Croatia's Mario Mandzukic (L) and Andrej Kramaric take part in a press conference in Moscow on Monday, July 9. EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH

Mario Mandzukic (L) and his Croatia teammates participate in a training session at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium on Monday, July 9. EFE-EPA/Alberto Estevez

Mario Mandzukic said here Monday that he and his Croatia teammates won't let fatigue get in their way when they face England in the semifinals of the 2018 World Cup.

The Balkan side played more than four hours of football in their penalty-shootout victories over Denmark in the round of 16 and Russia in the quarterfinals.