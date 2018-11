Croatian midfielder Luka Modric on Wednesday praised the character of Spanish defender and team captain Sergio Ramos and downplayed criticism leveled at Ramos ahead of the upcoming UEFA Nations League match between Croatia and Spain.

Croatia, the 2018 FIFA World Cup runner-up, is set to host La Roja on Thursday in a Nations League group stage match, a group in which Croatia is at the bottom with one point, five points behind leader Spain.