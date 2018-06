Croatia captain Luka Modric said on Saturday that he does not like being compared with other players, such as Denmark's attacking midfielder Christian Eriksen, his next round-of-16 opponent in the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking to the press, Modric explained that he does not care for individual comparisons because matches are won by teams, but added that Eriksen is a great player and the best and most important player at Tottenham Hotspur.