Croatian soccer star Ivan Rakitic on Wednesday defended his Barcelona teammate - and next opponent in the 2018 FIFA World Cup - Lionel Messi, stressing that no one is more proud than the five-time Ballon d'Or award winner to captain La Albiceleste on the soccer pitch.

Rakitic defended Messi's commitment to his international matches after Messi was heavily criticized for failing to score a penalty shot during Argentina's debut match which ended in a surprising draw against World Cup newcomer Iceland.