Croatia forward Ante Rebic on Wednesday asserted that his squad is better than Russia, their quarterfinals rival of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, but said the Croatian team will need to demonstrate that superiority on the pitch.

Just days away from Saturday's match against Russia, which eliminated Spain in the round of 16, Rebic said it would be historic for Croatia if they manage to reach the semifinals, something "The Blazers" have not done since the 1998 World Cup in France.