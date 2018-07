Supporters of Russia's national team react as they watch the broadcast of the FIFA World Cup 2018 quarter final match between Russia and Croatia at the Fan Fest in Kazan, Russia, 07 July 2018. Croatia won 4-3 on penalties. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT

Russia's Mario Fernandes takes aim but his penalty try against goalkeeper Danijel Subasic of Croatia goes wide during the deciding penalty shootout of those teams' FIFA World Cup 2018 quarter final soccer match in Sochi, Russia, 07 July 2018. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Supporters of Croatia's national team celebrate as they watch the broadcast of the FIFA World Cup 2018 quarter final match between Russia and Croatia in central Zagreb, Croatia, 07 July 2018. Croatia won 4-3 on penalties. EPA-EFE/DANIEL KASAP

Russia's Mario Fernandes celebrates after drawing his team level at 2-2 during extra time of a World Cup quarter-final match against Croatia in Sochi, Russia, on 07 July 2018. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA

Croatia's Domagoj Vida (L), Dejan Lovren and Vedran Corluka celebrate after the former gave his team a 2-1 lead over Russia during extra time of their 2018 World Cup quarter-final match in Sochi, Russia, on 07 July 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Ivan Rakitic of Croatia (L) celebrates after scoring the winning penalty in the deciding penalty shoot-out of a FIFA World Cup 2018 quarter final soccer match between Russia and Croatia in Sochi, Russia, 07 July 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Croatia secured the final berth in the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup with a 2-2 (4-3) victory here Saturday night over host Russia in a penalty shoot-out.

Russia struck first in the 31st minute at Fisht Olympic Stadium on a goal by one of the surprise performers of this year's tournament, Denis Cheryshev.