Iceland's Gylfi Sigurdsson converts a penalty against Croatia during a World Cup Group D match on Tuesday, June 26, in Rostov-on-Don, Russia. EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW

Milan Badelj (L) of Croatia scores against Iceland in a World Cup Group D match on Tuesday, June 26, in Rostov-On-Don, Russia. EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW

Ivan Perisic (No. 4) celebrates with his Croatia teammates after scoring a goal against Iceland during a World Cup Group D match on Tuesday, June 26, in Rostov-on-Don, Russia. EFE/EPA/KHALED ELFIQI

Croatia goalkeeper Lovre Kalinic (L) and Iceland's Sverrir Ingason vie for the ball during a Group D World Cup match on Tuesday, June 26, in Rostov-on-Don, Russia). EFE-EPA/KHALED ELFIQI

Croatia advanced to the 2018 World Cup knockout stage as Group D winners after defeating plucky Iceland 2-1 here Tuesday in the final group match.

The Balkan side were already assured of qualifying and coach Zlatko Dalic took advantage of the opportunity to rest all but two of his starters in preparation for the round of 16.