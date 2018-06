Enzo Perez (2-L) of Argentina reacts after missing a goal opportunity during the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group D preliminary round soccer match between Argentina and Croatia in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, 21 June 2018. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Lionel Messi (R) of Argentina leaves the pitch after his team lost a FIFA World Cup 2018 Group D preliminary round soccer match against Croatia in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, 21 June 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

epa06829143 Fans of Argentina's national team in Buenos Aires react as they watch the broadcast of the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group D preliminary round soccer match between Argentina and Croatia on 21 June 2018. Croatia won 3-0. EPA-EFE/DAVID FERNANDEZ

Ivan Rakitic (C) of Croatia scores his team's third goal during a FIFA World Cup 2018 Group D preliminary round soccer match between Argentina and Croatia in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, 21 June 2018. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Goalkeeper Willy Caballero of Argentina reacts after Croatia scored the opening goal during the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group D preliminary round soccer match between Argentina and Croatia in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, 21 June 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Croatian players celebrate their third goal during a FIFA World Cup 2018 Group D preliminary round soccer match between Argentina and Croatia in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia, 21 June 2018. Croatia won 3-0. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Argentina fell to Croatia 3-0 in World Cup Group D action Thursday, a match in which blunders by goalkeeper Willy Caballero and Enzo Perez cost the Albiceleste dearly.

Argentina was looking to get back on track after a disappointing 1-1 draw against Iceland on Saturday, while the European side knew it could secure a berth in the knockout stage with a victory.