Photograph showing a general view of the city where host nation Russia will face off against Croatia in their 2018 FIFA World Cup quarter final match in Sochi, Russia, Jul 5, 2018EPA-EFE/Khaled Elfiqi

Photograph showing an amusement park in the city where host nation Russia will face off against Croatia in their 2018 FIFA World Cup quarter final match in Sochi, Russia, Jul 5, 2018EPA-EFE/Khaled Elfiqi

Photograph showing a street vendor in the city where host nation Russia will face off against Croatia in their 2018 FIFA World Cup quarter final match in Sochi, Russia, Jul 5, 2018EPA-EFE/Khaled Elfiqi

The Croatian national soccer team on Thursday completed their penultimate training session ahead of their 2018 World Cup quarterfinal match against host nation Russia with everyone fit.

Under coach Zlatko Dalic's watchful eye, the Croats took the field for a light workout during an extraordinarily cool, cloudy afternoon, with temperatures averaging 31 C (87 F).