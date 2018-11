Jeremy Chardy of France reacts during his singles match against Borna Coric of Croatia at the Davis Cup Final between France and Croatia at the Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, near Lille, France, Nov. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Borna Coric (L) of Croatia is congratulated by Jeremy Chardy (R) of France after winning their singles match of the Davis Cup Final between France and Croatia at the Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, near Lille, France, Nov. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Borna Coric of Croatia celebrates after winning his singles match against Jeremy Chardy of France at the Davis Cup Final between France and Croatia at the Pierre Mauroy Stadium in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, near Lille, France, Nov. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Croatia won the first point in the Davis Cup final Friday after Borna Coric defeated Jeremy Chardy of France 6-2, 7-5, 6-4 in two hours and 19 minutes.

Meanwhile, Coric's compatriot Marin Cilic was expected to claim Croatia's second point in the next match against French player Jo-Wilfried Tsonga. Tsonga has been injured and unable to play for much of 2018.