Real Madrid and Croatian team midfielder Luka Modric arrives for the Best FIFA Football Awards 2018 in London, United Kingdom, Sept. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Facundo Arrizabalaga

A Croatian court rejected a perjury charge against Real Madrid's star midfielder Luka Modric, a regional court in the capital Zagreb announced Wednesday.

Modric, who won FIFA's best player award last month after leading Croatia to the 2018 World Cup final, was accused of giving false testimony during the trial of former Dinamo Zagreb manager Zdravko Mamic in June 2017.