AC Milan striker Nikola Kalinic said Wednesday he was optimistic about Croatia's chances in the 2018 World Cup in Russia but stressed the importance of the team getting off to a strong start in its first Group D game against Nigeria.

Speaking at a press conference at Roschino Arena, the team's base camp training site outside Saint Petersburg, the 30-year-old said the European side needed to come out with an aggressive mindset in that opening contest on Saturday in the western city of Kaliningrad, adding that "the most important thing now are those three points."