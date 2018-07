Supporters of Croatia celebrate while watching the broadcast of the FIFA World Cup 2018 semifinal against England in Zagreb on Wednesday, July 11. EFE/EPA/STR

Supporters of Croatia celebrate while watching the broadcast of the FIFA World Cup 2018 semifinal against England in Zagreb on Wednesday, July 11. EFE/EPA/STR

Supporters of Croatia celebrate as they watch the broadcast of the FIFA World Cup 2018 semifinal against England in Zagreb on Wednesday, July 11. EFE/EPA/STR

Some 100,000 people packed into Zagreb's Ban Jelacic square Wednesday night to watch Croatia battle England in the semifinal of the 2018 World Cup.

Rain fell and the spirit of the crowd gathered in front of the giant television screen was likewise gloomy after England jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the 5th minute of the match in Moscow.