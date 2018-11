Australian jockey Kerrin McEvoy (R) returns to the scale after riding Cross Counter to win the 2018 Melbourne Cup during the Lexus Melbourne Cup Day, as part of the Melbourne Cup Carnival, at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, Nov. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVID CROSLING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Cross Counter ridden by Australian jockey Kerrin McEvoy wins the Lexus Melbourne Cup, as part of the Melbourne Cup Carnival, at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, Nov. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAVE CROSLING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

(L-R) Australian jockey Kerrin McEvoy, British racehorse Charlie Appleby and strapper Nick Van Eeden are seen after Cross Counter won the Lexus Melbourne Cup, as part of the Melbourne Cup Carnival, at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, Nov. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/JULIAN SMITH AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

epa07144209 Jockey Kerrin McEvoy rides Cross Counter to victory in race 7, the Lexus Melbourne Cup, during the Lexus Melbourne Cup Day, as part of the Melbourne Cup Carnival, at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, Australia, 06 November 2018. EPA/ALBERT PEREZ AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Jockey Kerrin McEvoy celebrates as he returns to the mounting yard after riding Cross Counter to victory in race 7 the Lexus Melbourne Cup, as part of the Melbourne Cup Carnival, at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne, Australia, Nov. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/DAN HIMBRECHTS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Cross Counter won Tuesday's 2018 Melbourne Cup, a day usually full of celebration, but which was marred by the death of another horse on the field.

Four-year-old gelding Cross Counter, ridden by Kerrin McEvoy and trained by Charlie Appleby, took out the cup at Flemington Racecourse in Melbourne - and AU$4 million in prize money.