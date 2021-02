Spectators wear face masks as they visit the Australian Open Tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, 12 February 2021. EFE-EPA/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Visitors pose for pictures at the Australian Open Tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, 12 February 2021. EFE-EPA/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The Australian Open will not allow spectators from Saturday after the premier of Victoria state declared new restrictions following the detection of a new outbreak of the highly contagious UK coronavirus strain in a quarantine hotel in the state's capital, Melbourne.