Britain's Cal Crutchlow (C), winner of the MotoGP race, shares the podium with Frenchman Johann Zarco (L), the runner-up, and Spain's third-place Alex Rins at the Argentina's Motorcycling Grand Prix at the Termas de Rio Hondo racetrack in Argentina, on April 8, 2018. EFE-EPA/Nicolas Aguilera

Italian MotoGP rider Valentino Rossi (R) of Movistar Yamaha and Spain's Marc Marquez (L) of Repsol Honda during Argentina's Motorcycling Grand Prix at the Termas de Rio Hondo racetrack in Argentina, on April 8, 2018. EFE-EPA/Nicolas Aguilera

Italian MotoGP rider Valentino Rossi (R) of Movistar Yamaha falls at the last curve of the circuit, behind Spain's Marc Marquez (L) of Repsol Honda during Argentina's Motorcycling Grand Prix at the Termas de Rio Hondo racetrack in Argentina, on April 8, 2018. EFE-EPA/Nicolas Aguilera

Britain's Cal Crutchlow, riding on a Yamaha, won the Argentina MotoGP Grand Prix at the Termas de Rio Hondo circuit on Sunday, a race plagued with incidents right from the start and in which Spanish rider Marc Marquez, with Repsol Honda, was sanctioned three times.

In a tense, exciting and seemingly dangerously-played four-bike battle for the win on a drying track, Crutchlow bested Frenchman Johann Zarco, Spain's Alex Rins (Suzuki) and Australia's Jack Miller (Ducati Desmosedici), who started in the pole position.