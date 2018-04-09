Britain's Cal Crutchlow, riding on a Yamaha, won the Argentina MotoGP Grand Prix at the Termas de Rio Hondo circuit on Sunday, a race plagued with incidents right from the start and in which Spanish rider Marc Marquez, with Repsol Honda, was sanctioned three times.
In a tense, exciting and seemingly dangerously-played four-bike battle for the win on a drying track, Crutchlow bested Frenchman Johann Zarco, Spain's Alex Rins (Suzuki) and Australia's Jack Miller (Ducati Desmosedici), who started in the pole position.