Chilean Martin Rodriguez and Spaniard Edgar Mendez led Cruz Azul to a 2-0 win over Puebla, helping the team stay alive in Mexico's Copa Mx tournament.

Rodriguez scored a goal in the 55th minute, while Mendez added a second goal three minutes later.