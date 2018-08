Jose Madueña (l) of Cruz Azul in action against Guido Pizarro (r) of Tigres in their match at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City on Aug. 4, 2018. EFE-EPA/Jose Mendez

Guido Pizarro (r) of Tigres in action against Cruz Azul at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City on Aug. 4, 2018. EFE-EPA/Jose Mendez

Adrian Aldrete (L) of Cruz Azul in action against Luis Rodriguez (R) of Tigres, during their match in the Mexican Open tournament at the Azteca stadium, in Mexico City on Aug. 4, 2018. EFE-EPA/JOSE MENDEZ

Cruz Azul, managed by Portugal's Pedro Caixhina, played sensible soccer in their 1-0 win over Tigres UANL to retake second place in the Apertura 2018 Mexican league race, in which they are undefeated so far.

Roberto Alvarado scored in the 68th minute of Saturday's match, giving Cruz Azul three victories in three outings and nine points in the standings, just like Pumas UNAM, the leader on goal differential.