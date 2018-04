Cruz Azul fans protest during the match against Morelia on April 21, 2018, at Mexico City's Azul Stadium, which is slated for demolition. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

Cruz Azul players say goodbye to fans following the 2-0 win over Morelia on April 21, 2018, at Mexico City's Azul Stadium, which is slated for demolition. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

A view of the crowd during Cruz Azul's 2-0 win over Morelia on April 21, 2018, at Mexico City's Azul Stadium, which is slated for demolition. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

Cruz Azul bid farewell to long-time home Azul Stadium, which is going to be demolished, with a 2-0 win over Morelia in the Mexican league's Clausura tournament.

Uruguayan Martin Cauteruccio scored a goal in the 11th minute and Ecuadorian Angel Mena added a second score in the 39th minute to seal the win in Saturday's match.