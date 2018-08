Aldo Cruz (L) of Lobos BUAP vies for the ball with Dorlan Pabon (R) of Monterrey during Matchday 6 action in the Liga MX's Apertura championship. The match was played at Universitario BUAP Stadium in Puebla, Mexico, on Aug. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/HILDA RIOS

Julio Furch (L) of Santos Laguna in action alongside Gustavo Canto (R) of Club Tijuana during Matchday 6 action in the Liga MX's Apertura championship. The match was played at Caliente Stadium in Tijuana, Mexico, on Aug. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEJANDRO ZEPEDA

Andre-Pierre Gignac of Tigres UANL scores against Veracruz during Matchday 6 action in the Liga MX's Apertura championship. The match was played at Universitario Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico, on Aug. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL SIERRA

Toluca's William Da Silva (R) vies for the ball with Pablo Aguilar (L) of Cruz Azul during Matchday 6 action in the Liga MX's Apertura championship. The match was played at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Mexico, on Aug. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE MENDEZ

First-place Cruz Azul continued its strong play at the start of the 2018-2019 Mexican league's Apertura championship, defeating Toluca 1-0 at home in Matchday 6 action.

The Mexico City team's lone score came on a goal by Martin Cauteruccio in the 35th minute of Wednesday night's match at Estadio Azteca.