Cruz Azul's Edgar Mendez (L) in action against Monterrey's Nicolas Sanchez (R) during the second leg of the 2018 Apertura tournament semifinals series between Cruz Azul and Monterrey at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico, on Dec. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE MENDEZ

Cruz Azul's Milton Caraglio (C) reacts after failing to make a penalty kick against Monterrey during the second leg of the 2018 Apertura tournament semifinals series between Cruz Azul and Monterrey at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico, on Dec. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE MENDEZ

Cruz Azul's Elias Hernandez (L) in action against Monterrey's John Medina (R) during the second leg of the 2018 Apertura tournament semifinals series between Cruz Azul and Monterrey at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico, on Dec. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE MENDEZ

Cruz Azul, which has not won a Liga MX title since 1997, edged Monterrey 1-0, advancing to the 2018 Apertura tournament final.

Argentine Milton Caraglio scored the lone goal in Saturday's match in the 55th minute, giving Portuguese manager Pedro Caixinha's squad the win and a spot in the final.