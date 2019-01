Tigres player Rafael de Souza (R) fights for the ball with Cruz Azul's Julio Cesar Dominguez (L) during the 2019 Mexican league Clausura tournament match played on Jan. 19, 2019, at BBVA Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Miguel Sierra

Tigres striker Andre Gignac (L) fights for the ball with Cruz Azul's Javier Salas (C) and Igor Lichnovsky (R) during the 2019 Mexican league Clausura tournament match played on Jan. 19, 2019, at BBVA Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Miguel Sierra

Cruz Azul goalkeeper Jesus Corona in action against the Tigres UANL during the 2019 Mexican league Clausura tournament match played on Jan. 19, 2019, at BBVA Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Miguel Sierra

Cruz Azul edged the Tigres UANL 1-0 in Liga MX action, getting its first win in the 2019 Clausura tournament.

Portuguese manager Pedro Caixinha's squad played solidly on defense in Saturday's match, preventing the Tigres from getting on the scoreboard in the third round of Mexican league play.