League-leading Cruz Azul will look to get back on track when it squares off Saturday against Monterrey in Matchday 12 of 17 action in Mexican soccer's Apertura championship.

Cruz Azul (23 points), which has lost two of its last three games, will provisionally relinquish its hold on the top spot for the first time since Matchday 4 if 2017-2018 Clausura champion Santos Laguna beats Atlas on Friday night.