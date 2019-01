Cruz Azul's Milton Caraglio (L) fights for the ball with America's Victor Aguilera (C) during the Liga MX's Apertura tournament final on Dec. 16, 2018, at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE FILE/Jose Mendez

Cruz Azul, which has not won a Liga MX title in more than 21 years, hopes to turn things around when it kicks off its 2019 Clausura tournament campaign this week against Puebla.

"The goal will be glory or nothing," Cruz Azul manager Pedro Caixinha said Thursday, adding that he was confident that his club would win the Clausura tournament and successfully defend its Copa MX title.