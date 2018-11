Edgar Mendez from Cruz Azul at a match at the Morelos stadium in the city of Morelia, Mexico Nov. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Luis Enrique Granados

Cruz Azul is in a commanding position heading into the second leg of its quarter-final series versus Queretaro in the Mexican soccer league's Apertura 2018 playoffs, having won the first match on the road 2-0.

Pablo Aguilar and Edgar Mendez supplied the goals for the top-seeded Mexico City side in Wednesday's first leg in the central city of Queretaro.