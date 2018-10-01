Tuzos' player Víctor Guzmán (R) vies for the ball against Cruz Azul's Ivan Marcone during a match between Tuzos and Cruz Azul of the Apertura tournament 2018 of the Mexican soccer, held at the Hidalgo Stadium of the City of Pachuca, Mexico, on 29 September 2018. EPA-EFE / David Martínez Pelcastre

Cruz Azul, managed by Pedro Caixhina, lost over the weekend, but the club retained the top spot in the Liga MX Apertura tournament standings.

Pachuca, managed by Spaniard Pako Ayestaran, rolled to a 3-1 win over Cruz Azul on Saturday.