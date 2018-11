The Morelia player Aldo Rocha (R), vies for the ball with Rafael Baca (L), from Cruz Azul Nov. 23, 2018 in the 17th round of the tournament Morelos stadium in the city of Morelia (Mexico). EPA- EFE/Luis Enrique Granados

Cruz Azul and America, two of the most storied and popular soccer clubs in Mexico, finished the Apertura tournament's regular season in the No. 1 and No. 2 spots, and will be the top two seeds in the playoffs.

Cruz Azul, led by Portuguese manager Pedro Caixinha, defeated Morelia 2-0 on Friday and claimed first place with 36 points out of a possible 51 in the tournament and an 11-3-3 record.