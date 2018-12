Monterrey's Rodolfo Pizarro (left) and Rogelio Funes Mori (right) vie for the ball with Cruz Azul's Ivan Marcone during the first leg of the teams' semi-final series in the Mexican league's Apertura 2018 championship. The match was played on Dec. 5, 2018, at BBVA Bancomer Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Miguel Sierra

Monterrey's Dorlan Pabon (center) and Rodolfo Pizarro (right) in action against Cruz Azul's Julio Dominguez during the first leg of the teams' semi-final series in the Mexican league's Apertura 2018 championship. The match was played on Dec. 5, 2018, at BBVA Bancomer Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Miguel Sierra

Cruz Azul head coach Pedro Caixinha observes the action during the first leg of his team's semi-final series versus Monterrey in the Mexican league's Apertura 2018 championship. The match was played on Dec. 5, 2018, at BBVA Bancomer Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Miguel Sierra

Mexico City club Cruz Azul have not looked themselves so far in the Liga MX Apertura 2018 playoffs and urgently need to turn things around in Saturday's semi-final second leg versus Monterrey.

After losing 1-0 to the Rayados in Wednesday's first leg at BBVA Bancomer Stadium, a match dominated by the home side, top-seeded Cruz Azul are on the brink of elimination and are obligated to win the second leg (and do so by a two-goal margin if they allow even one Monterrey goal).