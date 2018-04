Cruz Azul's Martin Cauteruccio (R) fights for the ball with Pumas player Alan Mendoza (L) during a Mexican league match on March 17, 2018, at Azul Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE FILE/Jorge Nuñez

Cruz Azul forward Martin Cauteruccio celebrated his birthday this weekend by scoring two goals to help his team tie the Tigres 2-2 in the Mexican league's 2018 Clausura tournament.

The 31-year-old Uruguayan scored his first goal in the 40th minute of Saturday's match on an assist from Ecuadorian Angel Mena.