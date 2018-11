Cruz Azul defender Pablo Aguilar (right) celebrates after giving his team a 2-0 lead over Morelia in the teams' final regular-season game in the Liga MX's Apertura 2018 championship. The contest was played on Nov. 23, 2018, at Morelos Stadium in Morelia, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Luis Enrique Granados

Morelia player Aldo Rocha (L) marks Cruz Azul's Elias Hernandez during a Matchday 17 game in the Mexican soccer league. The contest was played at Morelos Stadium in Morelia, Mexico, on Nov. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/Luis Enrique Granados

Morelia player Aldo Rocha (L) vies for the ball with Cruz Azul's Angel Mena during a Matchday 17 contest at Morelos Stadium in Morelos, Mexico, on Nov. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUIS ENRIQUE GRANADOS

Cruz Azul has clinched the top seed in the Mexican soccer league's Apertura 2018 playoffs with a 2-0 away win over Morelia in its final game of the regular season.

The first goal of Friday night's contest at Morelos Stadium in this western city came on a well-constructed play in the 68th minute.