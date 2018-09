Jairo Torres (L) from Atlas in action against Miler Bolaños (R) from Tijuana saturday Sept.16 2018, in Guadalajara, Jalisco (Mexico). EPA-EFE/Francisco Guasco

Necaxa defeated first-place Cruz Azul 2-0 over the weekend in Liga MX Apertura tournament action.

Cruz Azul, which is led by Portuguese manager Pedro Caixhina, is still in first place after Sunday's loss in the ninth round of championship tournament play.