Cruz Azul's Rafael Baca (L) in action against Leon's Yairo Moreno (C) during the Liga MX match played on Aug. 18, 2018, at Azteca Stadium in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE FILE/Jose Mendez

Cruz Azul, which blew out Leon 3-0 over the weekend, is now sitting in first place in the Liga MX 2018 Apertura tournament standings.

Mexican Elias Hernandez scored two goals and Argentine Milton Caraglio had one goal in Saturday's match for Cruz Azul, which is the only undefeated club in the league.