The Mexican team Cruz Azul celebrates a goal against Monterrey at the Azteca stadium in Mexico City Sept. 6 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/Jorge Núñez

Cruz Azul, which beat the Pumas UNAM 2-1 over the weekend, is now sitting in the top spot in the Mexican league's 2018 Apertura tournament standings.

Manager Pedro Caixinha's squad beat the Pumas Sunday on goals from Spaniard Edgar Mendez and Colombian Andres Yahir Renteria.