Cruz Azul's players jubilate a goal against Veracruz during the Torneo Mexicano 8th round match between Cruz Azul and Veracruz at the Azteca stadium in Mexico City, Mexico, Sep. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/JORGE NUNEZ

Cruz Azul's Edgar Mendez (back) vies for the ball with Jesus Paganoni (L) of Veracruz during the Torneo Mexicano 8th round match between Cruz Azul and Veracruz at the Azteca stadium in Mexico City, Mexico, Sep. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/JORGE NUNEZ

Cruz Azul's Elias Hernandez jubilates a goal against Veracruz during the Torneo Mexicano 8th round match between Cruz Azul and Veracruz at the Azteca stadium in Mexico City, Mexico, Sep. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/JORGE NUNEZ

Cruz Azul hammered Veracruz 4-1 on Saturday to extend their lead at the top of the Liga MX Apertura table.

The home team opened the scoring in the 33rd minute after Roberto Alvarado volleyed in from the edge of the area to conclude a sweeping counter attack.