League-leading Cruz Azul will take on eighth-place Queretaro in Matchday 13 action on Saturday with high hopes of coming away with three points and remaining atop the Mexican-league's Apertura standings. Sept. 30, 2018. EFE-EPA File/Jorge Núñez

League-leading Cruz Azul will take on eighth-place Queretaro in Matchday 13 action on Saturday with high hopes of coming away with three points and remaining atop the Mexican-league's Apertura standings.

The Mexico City club (26 points) comes into the contest at Corregidora Stadium with the stingiest defense in the Apertura championship, having allowed just nine goals through 12 matches.