Cruz Azul midfielder Roberto Alvarado celebrates after scoring a goal during a Mexican league soccer game on Sept. 1, 2018, against Veracruz at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Mexico. EPA-EFE/Jorge Nuñez

Cruz Azul defeated second-division side Juarez 2-0 here to advance to the semi-finals of the Apertura 2018 Copa MX, the latest edition of Mexican soccer's knockout cup competition.

Midfielder Roberto Alvarado opened the scoring in the 61st minute at Estadio Azteca for Cruz Azul, the top team thus far in the 2018-2019 Liga MX's Apertura championship, while Uruguayan forward Martin Cauteruccio added an insurance goal in the 73rd minute.