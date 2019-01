MÉXICO FÚTBOL:MEX09. CIUDAD DE MÉXICO (MÉXICO), 29/07/2017.- Player Orbelin Pineda de Chivas sits on the grass while he argues a ruling on July 29, 2017, during a match of the second day of the Mexican Apertura Tournament played at the Estadio Azul in Mexico City. EPA-EFE/Jose Mendez

Midfielder Orbelin Pineda, one of the most promising players in Mexican soccer, said that joining Cruz Azul, which was the finalist in the 2018 Apertura tournament, would give his career a boost and open the way for playing abroad.

"Cruz Azul is a big-time team, it's always moving ahead with good things and good projects. I think it's a challenge to be here, it's like a springboard to head abroad, to other places," Pineda said in a press conference on Tuesday.