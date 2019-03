Rodriguinho of Cruzeiro celebrates after scoring during the Copa Libertadores Group B soccer match between Cruzeiro and Deportivo Lara at the Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Mar. 27, 2019. EPA/YURI EDMUNDO

Henrique (C) of Cruzeiro in action against Ignacio Anzola (R) and Bernardo Manzano (L) of Deportivo Lara during the Copa Libertadores Group B soccer match between Cruzeiro and Deportivo Lara at the Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Mar. 27, 2019. EPA-EFE/YURI EDMUNDO

Jadson of Cruzeiro celebrates after scoring during the Copa Libertadores Group B soccer match between Cruzeiro and Deportivo Lara at the Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Mar. 27, 2019. EPA/YURI EDMUNDO

The Brazilian Cruzeiro strengthened its lead in Group B of the Copa Libertadores after defeating Venezuelan Deportivo Lara 2-0 on Wednesday on the second day of the group phase.

The match had been postponed several times due to the economic, social and political crisis that the visiting team, Venezuela, had to go through to get to Brazil.