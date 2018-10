Thiago Neves (L) of Cruzeiro vies for the ball with Gabriel (C) of Corinthians during the Copa de Brazil final soccer match between Cruzeiro and Corinthians at Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Oct. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/PAULO FONSECA

Robinho (L) of Cruzeiro vies for the ball with Clayson (C) and Mateus Vital (R) of Corinthians during the Copa de Brazil final soccer match between Cruzeiro and Corinthians at Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Oct. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/PAULO FONSECA

Thiago Neves of Cruzeiro celebrates after scoring during the Copa de Brazil final soccer match between Cruzeiro and Corinthians at Mineirao Stadium in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Oct. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/PAULO FONSECA

Cruzeiro won 1-0 at home against Corinthians in the first leg of the final of the Copa do Brasil on Wednesday at theMineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte.

Cruzeiro, the reigning Copa champions, took a step closer to defending their title thanks to Thiago Neves' header in the 45th minute, bringing his goals total for the season to 13.