Joel Lopez Pissano (L) of Emelec vies for the ball against Marquinhos Gabriel (R) of Cruzeiro during a match of group B of the Copa Libertadores, at the George Capwell stadium in Guayaquil, Ecuador, Apr. 3, 2019. EFE-EPA/MARCOS PIN

Wilmer Godoy (C) of Emelec vies for the ball with Henrique (R) of Cruzeiro during a match of group B of the Copa Libertadores, at the George Capwell stadium in Guayaquil, Ecuador, Apr. 3, 2019. EFE-EPA/MARCOS PIN

Rodriguinho (2-R) of Cruzeiro scores during a match of group B of the Copa Libertadores, at the George Capwell stadium in Guayaquil, Ecuador, Apr. 3, 2019. EFE-EPA/MARCOS PIN

Brazil's Cruzeiro beat Ecuador's Emelec on Wednesday 1-0, achieving its third consecutive victory and leading Group B of the Copa Libertadores, where the Ecuadorians were now lagging seven points behind in the third position.

Cruzeiro's attacking midfielder Rodriguinho scored the match's sole goal in the first half, making it a near-perfect run so far for Cruzeiro in the continent's top tournament, as the Brazilians have all but bagged their ticket for the round of 16.